The number of Lancaster Countians filing new claims for unemployment benefits has dropped again, ebbing closer to its pre-pandemic norm, new data shows.

But with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, there’s no guarantee that the downward trend will continue, one expert says.

The number of county residents filing new claims for benefits last week was down 13.0% to 247, compared to the prior week, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

At the beginning of the year, before the pandemic hit in mid-March, about 200 county residents would file new claims for benefits in an average week.

That changed radically once COVID-19 arrived, as state-ordered business closures caused the weekly volume of new claims to spike at 15,700 in early April. Since then, the volume of new claims (formally called initial claims) has receded steadily.

At the same time, many sectors of the economy, such as construction, saw employees who had been idled by the pandemic being brought back to work.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“But with COVID cases on the rise, we are watching whether initial claims reverse this trajectory and start to rise. It’s just too early to tell,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Ongoing claims for unemployment benefits are declining even faster, the Workforce Development Board report indicates.

The number of county residents filing claims to keep receiving benefits tumbled 36.0% in the week ended Oct. 31, compared to the prior week. These claims (formally called continued claims) decreased by 4,000 claims to 7,000.

“Throughout October, the number of continued claims fell strongly -- at a rate that was much faster than previous months,” Young said.

“This rate suggests individuals are exhausting their benefits and not necessarily returning to work. We are waiting to see more data – particularly the number of employed – to better understand what kind of pressure this may put on our community,” she said.