Specialty foods executive Mike Thompson was used to brushing off the one inquiry he’d get every month or so from some firm or another that was interested in buying his Lancaster Fine Foods.

But when he got inquiries from five firms in a single month last August, he decided it was time to start listening. And when he took that step, rising to the top “very quickly” was California-based Stir Foods.

That’s how the contract manufacturer of sauces, dressings and condiments for other food companies ended up getting acquired last month for an undisclosed price, a transaction that will lead to a sizable expansion for the small business.

“Stir Foods allows us to grow to the benefit of our customers, employees and stockholders,” Thompson said Thursday. “It’s a great opportunity (for us to join) with a company that has a very similar culinary philosophy on packaged goods.”

After emerging from bankruptcy reorganization in 2018, Lancaster Fine Foods generated $15 million in annual revenue. That ended when the pandemic began last year and slashed revenue to $10 million. Nonetheless, Lancaster Fine Foods retained all of its 53 employees and kept them all working full time.

But as Stir Foods Lancaster, the local plant is destined to bounce back bigger, since it’s the only East Coast site of its new owner. That positions the plant to assume production for Stir Foods’ customers on the East Coast and deliver product to them more quickly and cheaply than Stir Foods can do from its five California plants and one in Toronto.

Producing for those Stir Foods customers on the East Coast, as well as projected growth in sales to the plant’s existing customers, is expected to result in at least $30 million in additional annual revenue to the plant within three years.

That upswing, in turn, is expected to lead to 80 new jobs at the Lancaster site in that same time frame, said Thompson, now president of Stir Foods Lancaster after being CEO of Lancaster Fine Foods, which he co-founded in 2008.

To meet the new demand, Stir Foods Lancaster anticipates investing $4 million to $5 million in additional production equipment, a project for which it’s seeking financial support from the state, Thompson said.

“Our plan,” said Stir Foods CEO Milt Liu, “is to invest into Lancaster and leverage our combined capabilities and customer bases to grow the Lancaster facility as one of our ‘flagship’ locations.”

The local operation has room to grow right where it is — inside its leased location in a multitenant building at 501 Richardson Drive, off Columbia Avenue (Route 462). It now occupies 80,000 square feet in the 200,000-square-foot building.

Besides its East Hempfield facility, East Coast location and culinary expertise, the Lancaster site’s skilled, diverse and enthusiastic workforce also appealed to Stir Foods, said Alex Thompson, director of sales and administration as well as Mike Thompson’s son. “They saw we have a great work ethic and a great culture,” he said.

Stir Foods Lancaster, which counts Auntie Anne’s, Starbucks and Casablanca Foods among its customers, also is optimistic because of rising consumer interest in specialty culinary products such as the sauces, dressings and condiments it makes.

“We feel consumers are more demanding (than in the past),” Mike Thompson said. “They want products that add excitement to their meal.”

The acquisition is the fourth for Stir Foods, based in Orange, California, since it was purchased in 2017 by Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners and Liu, a food-industry executive. Liu had been a Target grocery division executive and president of airline-meal provider Flying Food Group.

The Stir Foods product line includes sauces and dressings, as does the Lancaster plant’s repertoire, plus soups and salsas. Stir Foods’ revenues are undisclosed but are estimated at several hundred million dollars annually.