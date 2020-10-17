A vendor marketplace featuring sellers of handmade and curated goods is slated to open early next month in a former mill east of Lititz.

Artisan Mill Co. will occupy 6,500 square feet of space across three floors of a circa-1881 mill building at 813 Rothsville Road that had previously been a meeting and event space for Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, which is located just across the street.

Artisan Mill Co. is owned by Ashley and Ian Gantz, who have been building spaces for vendors since early October. Ashley Gantz said they will open with just over 50 merchants, including woodworkers and artists as well as vendors of home décor items, clothing, housewares and jewelry.

The Gantzes are leasing the space from Compass Mill Complex LLC, which bought the 2.5-acre mill property in July. In January the investor group also bought an adjoining property that includes several buildings.

A message left for a spokesperson for the group was not returned, but Ashley Gantz said the owners have additional plans to develop the property.

