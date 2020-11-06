Artisan Mill Co., a vendor marketplace featuring sellers of handmade and curated goods, is now open in a former mill east of Lititz.

Artisan Mill Co. will occupy 6,500 square feet of space across three floors of a circa-1881 mill building at 813 Rothsville Road that had previously been a meeting and event space for Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, which is located just across the street.

Artisan Mill Co. is owned by Ashley and Ian Gantz, who oversee nearly 50 merchants, including woodworkers and artists as well as vendors of home décor items, clothing, housewares and jewelry.

