A brewpub offering mead and beer alongside a menu of international food is slated to open by the end of March in Manheim.

Located at 55 N. Main St. (Route 72), Artifice Ales & Mead will occupy part of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex being redeveloped into REO Manheim Marketplace. The complex already includes Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café and Prussian Street Arcade, a vendor marketplace.

Artifice Ales & Mead will be a second location for the owners of Medulsed Meadery, which opened in 2017 in Lancaster city and produced several varieties of the alcoholic drink made from honey. With the opening of Artifice Ales & Mead, the entire brewing operation will move to Manheim and will be expanded to include mead and beer, as well as braggot, a drink that combines both.

Artifice Ales & Mead will feature a food menu of international dishes designed to pair with the drink that mimic those made in small towns in Europe. And like the meadery in Lancaster city, the Manheim brewpub will feature indoor ax throwing.

Artifice Ales & Mead will have seating capacity for around 100, including in a 4,700-square-foot building that was formerly Bickel’s packaging and shipping location. A 1,000-square foot addition will house two ax throwing lanes.

Willie Wrede owns the businesses with his wife, Julie Wrede; his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Alfonso Soler; and his friend, Duro Rajkovic.

Artifice Ales & Mead Address: 55 N. Main St., Manheim. Info.: www.artifice.beer, “Artifice Ales & Mead” on Facebook. Expected opening: late March.