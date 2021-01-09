Armstrong World Industries has started to ride the e-commerce wave.

The Lancaster-based ceilings designer and manufacturer has launched Kanopi, a website that markets, sells and delivers Armstrong commercial ceiling tiles directly to customers, especially smaller businesses.

Based on the Armstrong campus at 2500 Columbia Ave., Kanopi began operating in September. Now with 11 employees, Kanopi is expected to grow to more than 100 employees in the next two to three years, said Armstrong spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson.

Kanopi is focused on serving smaller business owners and facility managers and owners who want to replace ceiling tiles or entire ceilings quickly and easily, Johnson said.

Armstrong had identified that segment as a group that would be interested in a simple “end to end” method of selecting, ordering and receiving product. Kanopi provides that plus the support of product experts who can provide guidance as needed by phone or online chat, she said.

“(Customers) can purchase through (Kanopi) directly or through Home Depot and Lowe’s where we also sell our ceilings,” Johnson added.

Though the use of e-commerce worldwide has soared since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. in March, Johnson said Armstrong began developing Kanopi before the pandemic struck.

Armstrong employs about 800 people in Lancaster County.