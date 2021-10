Armstrong World Industries on Wednesday announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend for the third straight year.

The Lancaster-based designer and maker of ceilings, walls and suspension systems declared a dividend of 23.1 cents per common share, payable Nov. 18 to shareholders of record Nov. 4.

Armstrong attributed the decision to raise its dividend from 21 cents a share, a 10% increase, to its strong financial performance and promising growth opportunities.