Armstrong World Industries on Monday reported a 40.7% increase in net profits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter.
Net profits from continuing operations were $51.5 million ($1.04 a share), up from $36.6 million (74 cents a share) in 2018’s fourth quarter.
Sales for the Lancaster-based ceilings manufacturer grew 3.3 percent to $246.9 million from $238.9 million in the corresponding 2018 quarter.
Lifting the bottom line were upturns in its mineral fiber and architectural specialties segments, improved manufacturing productivity and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
For the year, net profits from continuing operations were $242.3 million ($4.88 a share), up 27.8% from 2018’s $189.6 million ($3.63 a share). Sales were $1.04 billion, up 6.4% from $975.3 million the prior year.
Continuing operations exclude Armstrong’s European, Middle East, Africa and Pacific Rim ceiling businesses, which were sold to Knauf International.
Armstrong also announced the transfer of about $1 billion of outstanding retiree pension benefit obligations and administration related to about 10,000 retirees and beneficiaries under its retirement income plan to Athene Annuity and Life Co. and Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Co. of New York.
Armstrong said it made the switch to put its pension management in the hands of experts. But the change will not result in any layoffs, the company said.
Armstrong said the transaction is expected to trigger a non-cash, non-operating expense of $350 million to $400 million in 2020’s first quarter to reflect a partial plan settlement charge.
The transfer to Athene will not affect amounts received by retirees and beneficiaries, the timing of the checks or elections they have made. Armstrong retains about $400 million in pension obligations for 2,800 active or terminated employees who have yet to start receiving pension payments.