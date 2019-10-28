Armstrong World Industries on Monday, Oct. 28 reported a 41.3% increase in net profits from continuing operations for the third quarter.
The Lancaster-based ceilings manufacturer had net profits from continuing operations of $90.7 million ($1.83 per share), up from $64.2 million ($1.23 per share) in 2018’s third quarter.
Sales rose 6.4% to $277.1 million from $260.5 million.
Boosting the bottom line were upturns at its architectural specialties and mineral fiber segments.
However, Armstrong’s previously announced sale of some of its foreign operations to Knauf International shaped both net profits from continuing operations and net profits overall.
Looking at continuing operations, the mineral fiber segment was lifted when its WAVE joint venture, which makes suspension grid, posted a $21 million net gain on the sale of its European and Pacific Rim grid businesses to Knauf.
However, looking at net profits overall, including discontinued operations, Armstrong saw a 3.9% drop to $73.2 million ($1.48 a share). The main culprit was a net loss of $22.3 million on the sale of its European, Middle East, Africa and Pacific Rim ceiling businesses to Knauf.
Armstrong also announced it has agreed to purchase MRK Industries of Libertyville, Illinois, a manufacturer of specialty metal ceilings and walls with annual revenues of about $14 million. A price was not disclosed.