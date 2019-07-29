Armstrong World Industries on Monday reported a 33.8% increase in second quarter net profits from continuing operations.
Lancaster-based Armstrong posted net profits from continuing operations of $63.7 million ($1.28 a share), up from $47.6 million (90 cents a share) in 2018’s second quarter.
Net sales for the ceiling manufacturer were up 9.4% to $272.0 million from $248.6 million in the 2018 quarter.
Boosting results, said Armstrong, were strong performances by its architectural specialties and mineral fiber segments. Higher sales, due in part to recent acquisitions, as well as lower selling, general and administrative expense and lower unallocated corporate expense contributed to the upturn.
These figures exclude the unprofitable Armstrong operations in Europe (including Russia), the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim (including China), which Armstrong is selling to Knauf International, and a net loss from their disposal to Knauf.
Including them, Armstrong had net profits of $54.5 million ($1.09 a share), up 15.2% from $47.3 million (89 cents a share).