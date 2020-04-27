Armstrong World Industries on Monday reported an 8.7% rise in adjusted net profits from continuing operations for the first quarter.

The Lancaster-based ceilings manufacturer had adjusted net profits from continuing operations of $54 million ($1.10 a share), up from $49 million ($1.00 a share) in 2019’s first quarter. Sales grew 2.7% to $248.7 million from $242.1 million in the 2019 period.

Helping the bottom line were lower selling, general and administrative expenses, and improved manufacturing productivity.

Adjusted net profits exclude the financial impact of transferring $1 billion in outstanding retiree pension benefit obligations and administration expense to pension management firms, a move that Armstrong previously announced. This triggered a non-cash expense of $374.4 million in the first quarter. Including this expense, Armstrong had a net loss in the quarter of $226.2 million.