Armstrong World Industries Foundation donated $100,000 and Armstrong World Industries donated acoustic ceiling and wall panels to the Lancaster Public Library’s recently opened building at Ewell Plaza in Lancaster city.

The AcoustiBuilt Cloud above the staircase, Tectum wall panels in meeting rooms, along with AcoustiBuilt ceilings in the children’s center, are some of the noteworthy products used in the new building, AWI said. The panels are designed to reduce noise levels, which will help make the new two-story, 43,000-square-foot space at 151 N. Queen St. a peaceful space.

As a company headquartered in Lancaster, AWI’s collaboration with the library involves sharing its knowledge of design, innovation and production of ceiling and wall systems with the community, said Salena Coachman, president of the AWI Foundation.

The Lancaster Public Library will host a ribbon cutting Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that is open to the public. Tours and other activities are planned.

The AWI Foundation has donated more than $50 million to various charitable organizations since its establishment in 1985.

Here is a look at the different AWI-contributed products:

Tectum® DesignArt™ - Shapes. These are the octagon shapes on the wall, and they absorb 85% of the sound that strikes them.

AcoustiBuilt® cloud below. Provides sound absorption and design enhancement to lighting:

Ultima® ceiling tiles.