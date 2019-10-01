Armstrong World Industries has completed the sale of most of its foreign operations for $330 million, the company said Monday.
Armstrong, the Lancaster-based maker of ceilings, sold the overseas businesses to a European rival, the German firm Knauf International.
Divested were unprofitable Armstrong operations in Europe (including Russia), the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim (including China).
The transaction leaves Armstrong with foreign operations in Latin America and Canada.
Armstrong had reached an agreement with Knauf in November 2017.
Armstrong CEO Vic Grizzle, in a prepared statement, said finalizing the transaction “completes our pivot to an Americas-only business focused on the significant growth opportunities available to us through our investment and innovation in mineral fiber ceilings and expanding capabilities in the architectural specialty ceiling and walls categories.”