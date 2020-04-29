Bigger financial results for Armstrong World Industries in 2019 helped its president and CEO get bigger financial rewards, the firm’s new proxy statement shows.

Victor Grizzle received total compensation valued at $5.1 million in 2019, up 8.0% from the prior year, according to the proxy released Tuesday for Armstrong’s annual meeting June 25.

Lancaster-based Armstrong, a ceilings manufacturer, pegged 84% of its CEO’s direct compensation to the company’s performance during two time periods -- 2019 and 2019-2021.

In 2019, the combination of Armstrong’s revenue plus its operating income, depreciation, amortization and non-cash pension impact exceeded the company’s target. So Grizzle’s one-year incentive did too: he got $827,000, or 105% of the targeted amount. That compared to $803,000 in 2018.

The three-year incentive looks at Armstrong’s absolute total shareholder return (appreciation in volume-weighted stock price plus dividends) and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less cash used in investing activities) over three years.

So the size of the long-term incentive Grizzle receives remains to be determined. But if Armstrong hits its targets for those two measures, Grizzle will receive $3.3 million, more than the $3.1 million long-term incentive earmarked for him in 2018.

One part of Grizzle’s pay that’s not tied to Armstrong’s performance is his base salary, though he got a bump there too. It was increased by 6.7% in April 2019, “to align (it) with competitive pay levels and to recognize his development and growth,” said Armstrong. The raise took his annual salary to $800,000.

His total pay also included $195,000 in what’s called “other compensation,” which the proxy said consisted largely of cash dividends and company matching payments to his 401(k) plan.

Grizzle, 58, has been president and CEO of Armstrong for four years.