Armstrong World Industries has acquired a Chicago-based company that makes custom felt ceilings and walls out of recycled plastic bottles.

Lancaster-based Armstrong said Tuesday it has bought Turf Design Inc. for an undisclosed price. The company, with annual revenue of about $25 million, also has a commercial interiors design business.

In addition to an 8,000-square-foot innovation center and design showroom in Chicago, Turf Design operates a 75,000-square-foot fabrication center in Elgin, Illinois, where it makes felt ceilings and walls. Felt ceilings and walls are popular for their sound absorption.

Turf Design products contain up to 60% recycled content and are 100% recyclable, according to Armstrong.

With about 70 employees, Turf Design will remain in its current facilities and continue to operate under that name.

The acquisition is the sixth by Armstrong since spinning off its floor division in April 2016 into an independent company.