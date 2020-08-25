Armstrong World Industries on Monday acquired another specialty ceilings manufacturer for an undisclosed price.
Armstrong bought Moz Designs of Oakland, California, a designer and fabricator of custom architectural metal ceilings, walls, dividers and column covers for interior and exterior applications. Móz’s products are predominately aluminum.
Armstrong World Industries has acquired a Chicago-based company that makes custom felt ceili…
“The metal category has been a growing category for us and with the renewed interest in cleanable surfaces and partitions offers even greater opportunity,” said Vic Grizzle, Armstrong CEO, in a prepared statement.
Moz has annual revenues of approximately $10 million and about 50 employees.
The acquisition is the seventh by Lancaster-based Armstrong, the nation’s largest ceilings manufacturer, since spinning off its floor division in April 2016 into an independent company. The transactions have significantly broadened Armstrong’s range of products.
Armstrong World Industries has completed the sale of most of its foreign operations for $330…