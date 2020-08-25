Armstrong World Industries on Monday acquired another specialty ceilings manufacturer for an undisclosed price.

Armstrong bought Moz Designs of Oakland, California, a designer and fabricator of custom architectural metal ceilings, walls, dividers and column covers for interior and exterior applications. Móz’s products are predominately aluminum.

“The metal category has been a growing category for us and with the renewed interest in cleanable surfaces and partitions offers even greater opportunity,” said Vic Grizzle, Armstrong CEO, in a prepared statement.

Moz has annual revenues of approximately $10 million and about 50 employees.

The acquisition is the seventh by Lancaster-based Armstrong, the nation’s largest ceilings manufacturer, since spinning off its floor division in April 2016 into an independent company. The transactions have significantly broadened Armstrong’s range of products.