Having endured two months of uncertainty as their company has worked through the throes of bankruptcy, Armstrong Flooring employees are bidding a sad farewell to some number of colleagues and the culture that existed inside the company.

One of the most visible examples of this is a video titled “The Last Dance – Armstrong Flooring” that began circulating on social media this week. The video appears to have been created by Amy Sumpman, who lists her job on LinkedIn as Armstrong Flooring’s director of customer service and also notes that she is open to work.

In posting the video on LinkedIn she notes that most of the people on her customer service team will lose their jobs. “I am grateful to have worked with every person in that room and I am so proud of the way we took our ‘last dance’ together,” she writes in the post.

Armstrong Flooring and its proposed buyer, AHF Products, have not said exactly how many of Armstrong’s approximately 606 positions will be eliminated.

The sale itself was in jeopardy this morning, the day the transaction was to close, as Armstrong Flooring is in a dispute with Armstrong World Industries over the right to transfer the Armstrong name to AHF, allowing AHF to use the name to sell flooring products. A hearing on the matter is expected in bankruptcy court today.