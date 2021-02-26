Armstrong Flooring announced Thursday it has agreed to sell its Los Angeles-area plant for about $77 million, giving the struggling firm an injection of cash.

Lancaster-based Armstrong, which has lost money for four straight years, including a net loss of $63.6 million in 2020, said the transaction “will provide for a significant increase in financial flexibility to effectively execute the company’s near and long-term objectives.”

The buyer is California industrial developer Overton Moore Properties, which has agreed to pay $76.7 million in cash. Armstrong expects the deal to be completed next month and generate net proceeds of $65 million.

The South Gate property is 27 acres, or roughly twice the size of Clipper Magazine Stadium and its parking lots. The Los Angeles County assessment office values the site at $39.7 million, according to Seeking Alpha, an investing website that reports on publicly held firms such as Armstrong.

Armstrong announced in December it would close the 58-employee plant this quarter, shifting its vinyl tile production to plants in Mississippi and Illinois to boost productivity. The South Gate facility had opened in 1938.

The move is part of a sweeping overhaul of the company’s operations begun by President and CEO Michel Vermette shortly after he was hired in September 2019. Vermette’s goal is to create “a leaner, faster growing and more profitable business.”

His plan includes a previously announced relocation of the company headquarters and technical center from leased offices on Columbia Avenue to Greenfield (the former Greenfield Corporate Center) later this year, reducing its rent by more than 60%.