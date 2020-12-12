Struggling manufacturer Armstrong Flooring disclosed Friday it will close its flooring plant near Los Angeles, idling 58 people, in the first quarter.

The shutdown of the South Gate, California, plant is part of Armstrong’s effort to optimize the use of its tile-making facilities, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The site makes vinyl tile flooring.

Armstrong said it will incur pre-tax charges of $6 million to $8 million for asset impairment and contract termination fees. It also anticipates spending less than $1 million on employee separation costs.

The announcement comes six weeks after the company reported a net loss of $31.2 million in the first nine months of 2020. That brings its net loss since 2018 to $252.7 million.

Armstrong announced plans to build the South Gate plant in 1937 at a cost of $1 million following eight years of recruiting by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. The company, then named Armstrong Cork Co., began operating the plant the next year to serve its growing West Coast market.