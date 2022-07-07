Armstrong Flooring will likely not be announcing a sale today, according to a bankruptcy court document filed this afternoon.

The East Lampeter Township-based flooring manufacturer postponed its 11 a.m. sale hearing until 3 p.m. today. Then around 2 p.m. it told the Delaware bankruptcy court it would be holding a status conference. The company adjourned discussion about its union contracts and retiree benefits, which were to be discussed today in addition to the sale, until July 12.

Thursday morning the court had admitted attorneys for companies not previously involved in the 2-month-old bankruptcy proceedings: AHF Products, a flooring company based in West Hempfield Township, and Gordon Brothers, a global advisory company based in Boston known for liquidating assets.

According to a source, a meeting for AHF’s headquarters staff set for 5 p.m. today was canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is disclosed.