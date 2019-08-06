Armstrong Flooring on Tuesday reported a jump in profits for the second quarter even as sales declined during the period.
For the quarter, Lancaster-based Armstrong had net income of $14.7 million (56 cents a share) compared to $10.5 million (40 cents a share) in the second quarter of 2018.
Sales decreased 11.7 percent to $177.7 million.
“The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower volumes and mix, marginally offset by modest price realization in response to tariff related inflationary pressures,” the company said.