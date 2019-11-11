Armstrong Flooring has reported a net loss of $31.4 million in the third quarter due to lower sales and unusual expenses.
At the same time, President and CEO Michel Vermette announced the company has begun “a comprehensive review” that will lead to an overhaul and modernization of the business so Armstrong can reach its potential.
Vermette, who became president and CEO in September, said Armstrong will “address operational challenges, optimize our product portfolio, expand our customer reach, streamline processes and implement numerous best practices” in order to fulfill its “significant...long-term upside.”
The third quarter net loss of $1.44 a share compared to net profit of $7.9 million (30 cents a share) in 2018’s third quarter.
Pushing the Lancaster-based firm into the red were a 20.7% drop in sales to $165.6 million and $21.5 million in pre-tax expenses.
The expenses include write-downs of certain categories of inventory to liquidation value, write-offs of obsolete merchandising materials and its recent executive transition.
Armstrong noted that sales in 2018’s third quarter were boosted by customers stocking up in anticipation of U.S. tariffs on products imported from China taking effect in 2018’s fourth quarter.
Armstrong has about 500 employees in Lancaster County. It was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in April 2016.