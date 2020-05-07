Armstrong Flooring on Thursday reported another deep loss in the first quarter, partly due to a sales slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lancaster-based flooring manufacturer had a net loss of $13.2 million (60 cents a share), compared to a net loss of $16.7 million (63 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter. Sales fell 2.1% to $138.7 million.

Helping to trim the net loss was a drop in expenses related to cost reduction initiatives, special projects and plant closures to $500,000 from $3.7 million in the 2019 quarter.