The announcement of a potential buyer for Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster County operations and the fate of 606 jobs here has been pushed back because the company, which is in the midst of a sale through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is not satisfied with offers to purchase its North American assets.

East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring Inc. said this morning it has adjourned negotiations with bidders for its North American assets and the company as a whole because it is seeking higher and better bids. It had been expected to present the best offers for all its assets, including its North American assets, in bankruptcy court today.

Bidders for Armstrong’s North American assets are set to resume an auction Tuesday to allow for additional time and align with the Delaware bankruptcy court’s availability, the company said in an email statement.

“We do not intend to share the details of bids or bidders beyond what is required by the bid procedures order,” the company said. “The company will provide an update as there is substantive news to share.”

The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt, and sought protection from lenders through bankruptcy May 8. It received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

Armstrong Flooring operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale.

The assets also include trademarks and intellectual property.

Armstrong Flooring said this morning it identified a lead bidder for its Australian and Chinese assets, both of which exceeded the starting bids following multiple rounds of bidding.

There were at least three bids, according to court filings by creditors who are a party to the process. High Properties, which leases the headquarters to Armstrong, noted Tuesday night that it had not received details of the bids, as required by previous agreements.

A hearing scheduled for today will likely be rescheduled for next week. As of this morning, it had not been rescheduled.

Armstrong Flooring faces a July 7 deadline when a $24 million loan comes due. The loan came from Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A. to keep the company operating through bankruptcy as it sought buyers and to avoid liquidation.