Armstrong Flooring on Tuesday reported a $25.1 million net loss in the fourth quarter on a 8.1% drop in sales, but unveiled a sweeping plan to reverse its years-long slide.
The net loss of $1.14 a share compared to a net loss of $171.0 million ($6.57 a share) in 2018’s fourth quarter, which included a loss of $153.8 million on the sale of its wood flooring business.
Lancaster-based Armstrong said sales dropped to $141.3 million from $153.8 million.
Armstrong said it was in the red for the fourth quarter due to the decline in sales and higher manufacturing costs.
For the year, Armstrong had a net loss of $58.5 million ($2.42 a share), compared to a net loss of $163.0 million ($6.27 a share) in 2018. Sales fell 14.0% to $626.3 million from $728.2 million.
Armstrong now has lost money in three consecutive years, beginning with a $41.8 million net loss in 2017.
In response to the red ink, Armstrong announced the creation of “a multi-year strategic roadmap to transform and modernize its operations to become a leaner, faster growing and more profitable business.”
The “roadmap” was developed under the leadership of Michel Vermette, who was named president and chief executive officer in September.
Its three goals are: to grow sales through closer alignment with end customers; to simplify operations and product offerings; and to strengthen its marketing, merchandising and branding.
Armstrong said the multi-year plan will make the company more nimble and better able to address the evolving market for resilient flooring, “while reversing many years of operational underperformance due to regression in multiple channels, a slow-turning product portfolio, underutilized assets and complex infrastructure.”
With about 500 employees in Lancaster County, Armstrong was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016.