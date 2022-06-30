By July 7, it appears likely Armstrong Flooring Inc. will either have named new owners or face a massive shutdown as its finances dwindle and it continues a bankruptcy auction that began Monday.

Wednesday the company postponed the announcement of a potential buyer for Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster County operations and with it the fate of 606 jobs here. The company said it was not satisfied with offers to purchase its North American assets.

The East Lampeter Township-based company said Wednesday it adjourned negotiations with bidders for its North American assets and the company as a whole because it is seeking “higher and better bids.” It had been expected to present the best offers for all its assets, including its North American assets, in bankruptcy court Wednesday. A bankruptcy judge must review and approve sale terms before any deal can be finalized.

Bidders for Armstrong’s North American assets are set to resume an auction Tuesday to allow for additional time and align with the Delaware bankruptcy court’s availability, the company said in an email statement.

The sale hearing in bankruptcy court is now set for July 7, which is the same day that Armstrong’s $24 million loan from Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A. must be paid back. Company executives have said Armstrong does not have the money to make the payment without a sale of the company.

The loan was intended to keep the company going until a buyer was found. Armstrong’s executives and consultants have said that a working company would fetch higher bids than just a liquidation of its assets. The company has not provided details of the bids to the public, court or even creditors whom the court had ordered Armstrong should disclose details.

“We do not intend to share the details of bids or bidders beyond what is required by the bid procedures order,” the company said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “The company will provide an update as there is substantive news to share.”

The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt, and sought protection from lenders through bankruptcy May 8. It received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

Armstrong operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale.

The assets also include trademarks and intellectual property.

Armstrong Flooring said Wednesday that it had identified a lead bidder for its Australian and Chinese assets, both of which exceeded the starting bids following multiple rounds of bidding.

There were at least three bids, according to court filings by creditors who are a party to the process. High Properties, which owns the headquarters building Armstrong leases, noted Tuesday night that it had not received details of the bids, as required by previous agreements.

It’s not the first time Armstrong has continued bidding. On June 14 it extended the bid deadline for North American assets to coincide with bids for Australian and Chinese assets on June 23 in hopes it would get whole-company and going-concern bids for the assets. A going-concern bid is one that comes from a bidder who is interested in continuing to operate, not liquidate, the company.

Along with the sale hearing, objections to ending union contracts and retiree benefits and retention bonuses for 50 mid-level managers will also be discussed on July 7.

As of Wednesday there were more than 2,300 claims filed against Armstrong Flooring and its associated companies. Secured creditors, Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A, are owed $98 million and $65 million respectively. Armstrong Flooring owes its Chinese company $12.5 million and its Australian company $26.5 million.

Unsecured creditors outside the company ranged from the highest claim from Klockner-Pentaplast of America Inc., which says it is owed more than $4.3 million for plastic films used to make luxury vinyl flooring, to employees seeking unspecified amounts of their employee stock ownership pension plan and stockholders with as little as 10 shares.