Armstrong Flooring’s lockout of unionized workers at its Dillerville Road plant has ended, after workers ratified a new labor agreement, a union leader said Thursday.
The 180 workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 285 are set to return to work next week, according to the company, nine weeks after Armstrong locked them out July 2.
“Our people just want to get back to work,” said Larry Fisher, Local 285’s unit president.
Local 285’s prior contract had expired in October 2017, but union members had stayed on the job as negotiations continued.
Talks led to tentative agreements three times, but members rejected each, the last time coming in June 2018.
Negotiations then bogged down, prompting Armstrong to impose the lockout, saying “no material progress has been made and the company and union positions are still far apart.”
The two sides went back to the table Aug. 7, reaching another tentative agreement. This time, in a vote Aug. 17, the members ratified it by an undisclosed tally.
Fisher said the new agreement offers better work rules than the three offers that the union rejected prior to the lockout.
“It wasn’t about wages. It was about the work rules, the day-to-day running of the plant,” he said.
Fisher said Armstrong wanted to eliminate all the work rules in effect at the plant, which date to when the plant was part of Armstrong World Industries, and negotiate a fresh set.
The union balked at this, according to Fisher, saying it made no sense to discard policies that were effective.
According to Fisher, the new contract runs 2 1/2 years, through February 2022.
It annually provides an extra $1,500 lump sum payment to workers in tier 1, a 2% raise for workers in tier 2 and a 2.5% raise for workers in tier 3. (Tiers are based on years of service.)
While the union members were locked out, Armstrong kept the plant running by staffing it with management, temporary workers and production workers brought here from its nonunion plant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, said Fisher. An Armstrong spokesman confirmed the staffing arrangement.