As word of a deal to sell their company spread among Armstrong Flooring’s warehouse workers early Monday morning, employee Josh Mull said he was relieved but still worried.

“My feelings right now are just that I'm happy to finally have a resolution,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline.

He said it’s been “nearly impossible to hire anyone” during the bankruptcy, and that put pressure on those still remaining to keep things running.

“We've lost so many workers that we've been severely understaffed for a while now,” Mull said. “So, if people see that there's actually going to be a future here, then that's hopefully going to help attract new hires. But overall, there's just too much uncertainty about what comes next that I'm not getting my hopes up that everything will work out for the employees.”

He said he hopes to hear from his union to get further understanding of his situation and he’s wondering how quickly changes will happen.

Those changes could happen soon. A bankruptcy judge is set to consider the $107 million sale today. The sale, which must win approval from the judge, would have Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster operations continue under AHF Products, a West Hempfield Township company that began as a 2018 spinoff of Armstrong Flooring’s wood flooring business. AHF Products is led by Brian Carson, a former executive for Armstrong World Industries, which spun off Armstrong Flooring in 2016.

On Monday, a worker leaving Armstrong Flooring’s 1215 Loop Road warehouse in Lancaster city at the end of the 3 p.m. shift said workers had that day been given applications to fill out if they wanted to be “rehired” by the company’s new owners. There had been no talk of layoffs, according to the worker, who declined to provide their name.

Paperwork related to the changeover was also supplied Monday to workers at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster city manufacturing plant at 1067 Dillerville Road, according to a worker leaving the plant around 7 p.m. at the end of his shift.

"I feel good about it [referring to the sale]. Seems like everything is going to be OK. They said they would not shut us down and that is good news," said the worker, who did not want to give his name.

'We filled out applications today for the transition to their HR (human resources) and it seems like everything is going to be smooth with it."

Don Rogers, who retired from Armstrong World Industries in 2009 after 36 years working in production, said he welcomed AHF CEO Carson’s return to an operation he said had been being poorly managed in recent years.

“It’ll be good for the company because people that know how to run it may be running it again,” Rogers said.

Jerry Eshleman, who retired from Armstrong World Industries in 2006, agreed that Carson is well versed on the Lancaster plant, but he still worries that local operations might eventually be pared back.

“I don’t want to bring bad vibes, but the first things companies do after they buy something is start taking things away,” said Eshleman, who had been president of Local 285 of the United Steelworkers union. “(Carson) is going to come in here figuring he’s going to get cheaper workers.”

LNP | LancasterOnline staff writers Lisa Scheid, Chad Umble, Jade Campos, Ann Rejrat and Sarah Pellis contributed to this report.