Armstrong Flooring Inc. unions have challenged a plan by the company to pay bonuses to mid-level managers who stay through the bankruptcy sale process, saying it is unfair to union members who may lose their contract and benefits.

In an objection filed Wednesday, attorneys for the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers argued that the bonuses should be denied.

The unions said the bankruptcy court judge should consider the bonus plan, called Key Employee Retention Plan, in context with $4.8 million bonuses given to key management days prior to the bankruptcy filing.

That $4.8 million payout included accelerated payment of 2022’s long-term incentives.

The Steelworkers union represents approximately 262 employees at its facilities in Lancaster and Jackson, Mississippi, factories. The IAM represents 17 employees in Lancaster. It also represents about 1,000 retirees receiving health and receiving life insurance benefits from Armstrong Flooring.

The union contrasted those management bonus payments with the “precarious position” of the union workers and retirees who may lose their jobs and won’t receive the same incentive payments to stay with the company through the sale that management receives.

The union pointed out that while Armstrong Flooring has said it wants to find a buyer that will keep the company going, it has recently sought authorization from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject all the collective bargaining agreements and suspend paying retiree benefits. Armstrong Flooring has said that it needs to end contracts because no buyer has indicated it would honor them. The company said if keeping the contracts were required of buyers it would not be able to close a sale.

“These employees’ earned healthcare, retirement, and other benefits are in question. Likewise, the retirees may lose the health and life insurance benefits upon which they rely, and, in light of the way in which this case is proceeding after executives received their prepetition bonuses, may do so within a matter of days,” the union said in the court filing.

Bids to buy the company’s assets are due June 23 with an auction, if needed, set for June 27, and a sale hearing planned for June 29. Armstrong Flooring has said it can stretch its $24 million in post-bankruptcy financing until July 7.

The company has notified 606 Lancaster County workers they could lose their jobs between June 17 and July 1.

The bonus plan that Armstrong Flooring is seeking judge’s approval is different from the $4.8 million already doled out to upper management.

On May 31, Armstrong Flooring Inc. asked a bankruptcy court to approve a $745,000 retention bonus plan to keep mid-level managers on board through the sale of the company.

Armstrong Flooring, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 8, estimated the bonuses to as many as 50 “key personnel” would be an average of $14,900 per person. The employees covered include those in product manufacturing and design, shipping and transportation, product management, marketing, finance, sales, human resources and customer service

The bonuses would range from 8% to 12% of the annual base level salary of key people that executives and their consultants determined were important to assist in the sale and wind-down of the company.

The union, in its objection to the mid-level bonuses, said Armstrong Flooring did not identify the intended recipients of the payments or even their job titles. The unions said the company failed to give evidence that it would likely lose those employees who are critical to the sale.

The unions also said that no document explaining the program has been produced. Further, the union said the company did not disclose whether those employees “would otherwise be entitled to other benefits, such as severance or retention payments, and if so whether such payments will be waived if monies are received under the proposed bonus program.”

A hearing on the matter is set for June 22 at 2:30 p.m.