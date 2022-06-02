Armstrong Flooring Inc. has asked a bankruptcy court to approve a $745,000 retention bonus plan to keep mid-level managers on board through the sale of the company.

That comes on top of the more than $4.8 million retention bonuses given to executives since February.

Armstrong Flooring, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 8, estimated the bonuses to as many as 50 “key personnel” would be an average of $14,900 per person. The employees covered include those in product manufacturing and design, shipping and transportation, product management, marketing, finance, sales, human resources and customer service

The bonuses would range from 8% to 12% of the annual base level salary of key people that executives and their consultants determined were important to assist in the sale and wind down of the company. These are not executives who already received bonuses.

The East Lampeter-based company said the financial incentive was needed because employees could be looking to leave. Armstrong Flooring is a global producer of resilient flooring products used primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

“Participants could face — and, upon information and belief, certain employees already have faced — significant pressure to leave their jobs with the debtors due to perceived uncertainty and concern over their job prospects,” wrote president and CEO Michel Vermette in support of the plan.

He said the bankruptcy may have exacerbated employment concerns for the very personnel charged with maximizing the value of Armstrong Flooring.

He said the “modest” proposed retention benefits to key employees would assuage fears. A hearing on the request was set for June 22, which would be after the June 16 deadline for bids to buy parts or all of the company. While Armstrong has said it is seeking a buyer that will keep the company going, it has acknowledged that it may end up liquidating its assets and closing.

Last month, Armstrong notified all its workers that they could be permanently laid off before the end of this month if the company could not find a buyer interested in keeping it going.

Armstrong Flooring owes an estimated $318 million and sought protection from lenders through bankruptcy. It received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

Armstrong Flooring is seeking to sell its North American, Chinese and Australian assets as going concerns, and bidders for each include going concern purchasers. A going concern means the company would continue to operate.

Retention targets detailed

About 38% of the key workers would be retained until the closing of the sale of the North American assets and 62% would stay through to the closing of the sale of Chinese and Australian assets, Armstrong said.

A smaller subset of the group may be needed, Armstrong Flooring said, in case a liquidator is selected as a top bidder. In that scenario, they would be needed to wind down operations.

Armstrong operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale.

The median employee salary in 2021, according to a SEC filing, was $56,826.

According to court filings, in addition to the $1.4 million a few days before the bankruptcy filing, senior executives also received $3.4 million in retention bonuses in February 2022. The company was already struggling with its debt load at the start of the year, sparking concern about top execs departing.

Under the $1.4 million bonus plan for executives that was disclosed last month, Vermette received $432,250; Chief Financial Officer Amy Trojanowski, $193,375; Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Parisi, $155,084; Senior Vice President Brent Flaharty, $151,558, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources, John Bassett, $129,390. The retention amounts must be repaid by the named executive officer in accordance with the retention agreement if the executive resigns from employment for any reason or is terminated by the company for cause prior to Sept. 3.