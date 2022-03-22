Armstrong Flooring Inc. faces increasing pressure to sell or make another “strategic transaction” as financial deadlines loom, leaving the future of 500 local jobs and the 160-year-old company in question.

The East Lampeter Township-headquartered company’s ability to continue depends on completing a sale or refinance no later than June 30, it said in a recent report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The failure to complete a sale of the Company or to obtain sufficient financing could adversely affect our ability to achieve our business objectives and continue as a going concern,” the company told investors in its annual report.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Armstrong Flooring reported a net loss of $53 million, despite a 11% increase in sales revenue. As of Dec. 31, the company had an accumulated deficit of $356.2 million and a total debt of $111.3 million, with $110 million due June.

The announcement follows four straight years of losses for the manufacturer, which shed its hardwood flooring division in December 2018.

In January, the company announced it had amended its term loan with private credit investment management firm Pathlight Capital LP to provide an additional $35 million to give it “financial flexibility to pursue its operational and strategic goals.”

Armstrong also said it had hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to assist with a process for the sale of the company and with the consideration of other strategic alternatives.

Armstrong said it is required to refinance credit agreements no later than June 30, even if a sale of the company or other strategic transaction has not been consummated prior to it.

It said it would not be making any further disclosures or holding calls with investors until the sale or other “strategic alternative” is completed. It did not issue an earnings release. The company also said it would not answer any inquiries regarding Armstrong Flooring’s financial or operational performance, the process of the sale or other strategic alternatives.

The company faces a $250,000 increase in sales process fees to its lenders if it does not complete a sale before March 31, it said in its SEC report.

Situation appears bleak

Auditors and the company expressed “substantial doubt” that Armstrong is financially stable enough to meet its obligations and continue its business for the foreseeable future because of the potential sale and doubt that its credit agreements can be extended beyond June 30.

“Additionally, based on current projections, as a result of continuing supply chain disruptions and continued inflationary pressures related to transportation, labor and raw materials which are expected to continue through 2022, the forecasts do not provide the Company with reasonable certainty it will have the necessary liquidity to fund operations beyond June 30, 2022,” the company said in the SEC filing.

Armstrong reported it had 1,568 employees globally as of Dec. 31, with 1,172 in the United States. In December 2020, it had around 1,500 employees, including 500 in Lancaster. The remainder are in Canada, Australia, China, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Armstrong Flooring debuted with around 3,700 employees, including 750 between its Dillerville Road floor plant and its former Columbia Avenue headquarters.

The company operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia.

Last year, it sold its Los Angeles-area plant for nearly $77 million and moved its headquarters and technical center, another cost-saving move. It relocated its headquarters and technical center from a leased office on Columbia Avenue to Greenfield in East Lampeter Township, a move projected to reduce rent by more than 60%. It was paying $5.62 million a year to lease its Columbia Avenue location, according to public filings from 2016, when it signed the five-year lease.

Armstrong Flooring was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016, a move that left Armstrong Industries with the far more profitable ceilings business.