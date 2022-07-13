Confirmation that local jobs will be lost when Armstrong Flooring folds into AHF Products came Tuesday as Armstrong Flooring disclosed steps to help displaced workers find new employment.

Just how many jobs will be lost remains an outstanding question.

In response to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline, Armstrong Flooring said the company is working with the Lancaster Chamber to organize a job fair for displaced workers. It is planning two events for employees seeking employment to meet with employers at a site within the Greenfield complex. Armstrong Flooring is headquartered at Greenfield at 1770 Hempstead Road.

Armstrong Flooring said the Chamber will also conduct two resume preparation sessions for employees who want to update their resumes. One will be in person, and another will be a Zoom session. Dates and prospective employers attending the job fairs will be announced soon, Armstrong Flooring said.

The company is also working to support its employees in Jackson, Mississippi, and Stillwater, Oklahoma, where plants are set to close. Armstrong Flooring said it plans to explore local employment placement opportunities.

Following a hearing Tuesday, Delaware bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath was expected to approve the sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s North American assets, including Lancaster facilities, to a consortium of AHF Products and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial for $107 million.

Gordon Brothers will be responsible for selling off the Jackson and Stillwater facilities while AHF will operate the Lancaster, Beech Creek and Kankakee, Illinois, facilities.

Armstrong Flooring and AHF would not say how many people will be displaced in the transaction. Given that the companies reached an agreement just Sunday, it may be too early to tell how many jobs may go.

Workers said Monday they have begun filling out paperwork for transfer to AHF and said they were told they would need to apply for their positions at AHF. Those employees who don’t receive an offer will be laid off as of July 22, according to court documents. Workers also said staffing has declined since Armstrong Flooring sought Chapter 11 protection May 8.

As of May, Armstrong Flooring had 606 employees in Lancaster County. About 390 of these were non-union employees who work in or are assigned to the company's Greenfield headquarters. These employees work in sales, design research and administration. AHF also has its headquarters in West Hempfield Township, so some are asking if headquarters jobs, instead of warehousing or production jobs, would be most likely to face elimination. AHF does not have any production facilities in Lancaster County.

In May, the company said it had 215 at its plant at 1067 Dillerville Road and warehouse at 1215 Loop Road. Most of those are members of the United Steelworkers and Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, who have had representation in bankruptcy court. The union contracts with Armstrong Flooring are being transferred, with some modifications approved by the union, to AHF.

AHF President and chief executive officer Brian Carson said in an email statement to LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday that AHF would be hiring people for Kankakee and Lancaster plants as well in sales and headquarters positions that “are necessary to enhance our current operation.”

AHF Products began as a 2018 spinoff of Armstrong Flooring’s wood flooring business. Carson is a former executive for Armstrong World Industries, which spun off Armstrong Flooring in 2016.

According to court documents, Armstrong Flooring intended to transfer two Lancaster leases to the buyer. High Properties holds two unexpired leases for Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters and a showroom in buildings at 1740-1770 Hempstead Road and research and development pilot plant in building 36 located at 1827 Freedom Road. High’s attorney said in court Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Armstrong Flooring that would essentially carve the leases out of all the planned contracts to be transferred and indicated it is negotiating assumption of the leases.