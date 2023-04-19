Armstrong Flooring is no longer in charge of its own affairs in bankruptcy court.

A Delaware bankruptcy court judge has ordered Armstrong Flooring’s bankruptcy to be converted from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 because the U.S Trustee and a large creditor were unhappy with Armstrong’s plan for paying out remaining funds.

The change in status puts a court-appointed trustee in charge of which creditors are paid and how much.

An interim trustee has been appointed by the court to settle the Armstrong Flooring’s assets to maximize the return to Armstrong’s unsecured creditors. Armstrong Flooring had just $2 million in cash left, according to court documents, and said it was administratively insolvent. It had, however, filed legal actions to get money it said it was owed from companies it had previously done business with.

It is not clear who will get paid until the trustee files a report.