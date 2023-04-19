Armstrong Flooring is no longer in charge of its own affairs in bankruptcy court.

A Delaware bankruptcy court judge has ordered Armstrong Flooring’s bankruptcy to be converted from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 because the U.S Trustee and a large creditor were unhappy with Armstrong’s plan for paying out remaining funds.

The order filed Monday puts a court-appointed trustee in charge of which creditors are paid and how much, if any.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Armstrong Flooring reorganized through a sale of its assets in the summer.

An interim trustee has been appointed by the court to settle Armstrong Flooring’s assets to maximize the return to Armstrong’s unsecured creditors. Armstrong Flooring had just $2 million in assets left as of early April, according to court documents, and said it was administratively insolvent. It had, however, filed legal actions to get money it said it was owed from companies it had previously done business with.

There are $21.5 million in allowed claims, according to court documents, which is a fraction of the $500 million in claims. Allowed claims are ones that the court has approved for payment in a reorganization.

In March, Armstrong Flooring sought to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, saying there would not be sufficient proceeds to pay the secured debt and administrative and priority claims in full.

Armstrong Flooring, which consists of bankruptcy attorneys, asked Judge Mary Walrath to dismiss the case rather than convert it to Chapter 7. It proposed paying some creditors after it had received money from 47 claw back claims, which are legal actions filed to get money from companies it says are owed.

Armstrong Flooring also held out the prospect that it could recover money following the termination of its pension plan and an audit by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., among other things, the U.S. Trustee said in court filings.

Major creditor objects

One of its critical suppliers, Ohio-based Mexichem Specialty Resins Inc., objected to the dismissal. Mexichem wanted a third party review of the financial situation. Mexichem maintains it is owed about $2 million.

Mexichem said dismissing the case would send the message that during a reorganizing bankruptcy vendors should demand all debtors pay cash in advance or risk not being paid for their administrative expense claims.

The interim trustee has until Saturday to accept the appointment. Armstrong Flooring has until May 2 to file schedules of unpaid debts and by May 17 must file and transmit to the United States Trustee a final report.

Last month, Walrath approved the sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 1-acre lot in Manheim Township to developer Robert Bowman. Armstrong Flooring has an agreement to sell the lot for $295,000 to Site Construction Properties L.P. Court documents show Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, is the sole member of the company’s general partner.

The sale of the property came nearly eight months after the company sold most of its assets.

In September, Armstrong Flooring received $84,000 from the sale of equipment from its tech center that was not scooped up in the $107 million bankruptcy sale of its North American assets.

The iconic international flooring company’s North American assets, including local plants, were sold in a bankruptcy sale in July to West Hempfield-based AHF Products Inc. and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston. About 500 U.S. workers transferred to AHF, according to court documents. The total for all of the company, including operations in Australia and China, was $203 million.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, citing supply chain challenges, the inflationary environment and continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.