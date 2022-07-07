Armstrong Flooring Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge this afternoon it has postponed its sale hearing until July 12.

The company did not say why it postponed the sale hearing but Judge Mary Walrath said the request was made so that details of a sale proposal “can be finalized.” No sale can be completed without the judge’s approval.

Attorneys for the company said they resolved objections from the unions regarding ending collective bargaining agreements. Details about the resolution were expected to be filed in court before July 12.

Today’s hearing, which was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and then pushed back today to 3 p.m., was initially scheduled to be a sale hearing where Armstrong Flooring would present to the bankruptcy court its plan for a sale or to close down. The company had indicated it would not have the finances to continue ongoing operations past today. No explanation was given in court today about how the company would finance operations until July 12.

Workers leaving Armstrong Flooring's Lancaster city warehouse on Loop Road at the end of their shift this afternoon said they had heard nothing from the company and were frustrated by the ongoing uncertainty. They declined to give their names.

In the lead-up to today’s hearing the court had admitted attorneys for companies not previously involved in the 2-month-old bankruptcy proceedings: AHF Products, a flooring company based in West Hempfield Township, and Gordon Brothers, a global advisory company based in Boston known for liquidating assets.

A source indicated that an all-hands mandatory meeting of all AHF workers was announced today and then canceled in the afternoon, near 2 p.m. when Armstrong Flooring filed with the court paperwork indicating the hearing would be changed to a status hearing from a sale hearing. The paperwork filed by Armstrong Flooring said discussion about retiree benefits, which were to be discussed today in addition to the sale and union contracts, were adjourned until July 12.

There are approximately 1,200 Armstrong Flooring employees across the country, including about 606 in Lancaster County where it is headquartered and operates a manufacturing facility and a warehouse.

About 215 employees work at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster city facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road, and the rest work at, are assigned to or report to the Greenfield Corporate Office on Hempstead Road in East Lampeter Township.

The sale of the company would need to be approved by Walrath. There have been several objections to a sale from unions and companies such as High Companies, which holds the lease to Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters.

A sale would enable the company to pay its secured creditors, Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A., which are owed $98 million and $65 million respectively. Pathlight and Bank of America would also be reimbursed for a $24 million loan that got Armstrong Flooring through bankruptcy to a sale. It’s not clear if all the money was spent over 60 days.

Other priority payments would include administrative expenses and pre-bankruptcy bonuses promised to executives. It is not clear how much, if any, the scores of unsecured creditors would receive.

Unsecured creditors outside the company range from the highest claim from Klockner-Pentaplast of America Inc., which says it is owed more than $4.3 million for plastic films used to make luxury vinyl flooring, to employees seeking unspecified amounts of their employee stock ownership pension plan and stockholders with as little as 10 shares.

The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt. It previously received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

Armstrong operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, which employed about 35 people. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia.

The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are part of the sale. The assets also include trademarks and intellectual property.

Staff writers Ashley Stalnecker and Sarah Pellis contributed to this report.