Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer by far, has suddenly speeded up its timetable for raising its minimum pay to $15 an hour.

At the same time, it faces the tall task of replacing an undisclosed number of employees who’ve left rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1, as the health system requires.

Coincidence? Or cause and effect? Lancaster General Health isn’t saying.

In response to an inquiry from LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday, Lancaster General Health said it hiked its minimum pay to $15 from $13 on Aug. 8.

“The increase in our minimum wage, and associated adjustments for employees who earned slightly above the new minimum, positively impacted nearly half of our organization,” which has about 9,500 employees, said health system spokesman John Lines.

“The increase is one in a series of continuous efforts to be an employer of choice and reflects our deep appreciation for the commitment our employees have to provide safe and effective care for all in our community,” he added in an email.

Lines did not immediately respond to follow up questions about the reason for accelerating the pay raise.

In May, a Lancaster General Health spokeswoman said the health system planned to bump up its minimum pay to $15, but that it would do so “in the years ahead” – not the months ahead. Meanwhile, also in May, Lancaster General Health announced the vaccination mandate for all employees.

At that time, the Lancaster General Health spokeswoman said the health system had 470 job openings. Earlier this month, though, a spokeswoman indicated it had significantly more vacant positions, saying “it’s not uncommon for us to be recruiting for a wide variety of 600 to 800 open positions, at any given time.”

The second biggest employer in the county is the Giant supermarket chain. Carlisle-based Giant has about 3,000 employees here.