Arconic Foundation has awarded $425,000 to 12 nonprofits in Lancaster County, the foundation said recently.

The foundation focuses its support on nonprofits that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills, help people meet their basic needs, help build a more equitable society and protect the environment.

Recipients are: Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, $55,000; Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon, $50,000; The Mix Lancaster, $40,000; Central PA Food Bank, Mental Health America of Lancaster County, Junior Achievement of Southcentral Pennsylvania and Greystone Manor Riding, each $35,000.

Also, Brightside Opportunities Center, Lancaster Science Factory, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, $30,000 each; and Mom’s House and Conservation Foundation of Lancaster County, $25,000 each.

This year’s awards bring the foundation’s total giving in Lancaster County to $1.5 million since 2016, when Arconic was spun off from Alcoa.

Pittsburgh-based Arconic has a rolling mill and cast mill on Manheim Pike, where it employs more than 800 people.