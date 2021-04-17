A local manufacturer of aluminum sheet that goes into everything from pickup trucks to refrigerators is planning a $46.3 million expansion that will create 75 jobs.

Arconic Lancaster, at 1480 Manheim Pike, near Park City Center and Route 283, said the project to improve the site’s rolling mill will boost its capacity by 33%. The work will be done within the complex’s existing footprint.

“While this project could occur at other facilities in the Arconic footprint, Arconic chose Lancaster because of the access to a skilled workforce, the site’s dedication to continuous improvement and the flexibility of the team-based workforce,” the Pittsburgh-based company said.

The location is among the county’s largest industrial sites. The Manheim Pike complex is 1.3 million square feet, roughly the size of Park City. It employs about 800 people, a company spokeswoman said.

Started in 1960 when Quaker State Metals moved there from Mountville, the local complex later was owned by Howmet, Alumax and Alcoa. Alcoa spun off its manufacturing side as Arconic, an independent, publicly held company, in 2016.

The expansion plan was disclosed in the company’s application for a $4.0 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP. The state released the list of applicants this week. A date for announcing the recipients has not been set.

"We hope to receive approval this year and begin construction of the project in 2022. State funding will make the business case for this project stronger," an Arconic spokeswoman said Friday. She did not respond to a question about whether the project will go forward if the state denies the grant request.

Project details

In its 18-page application, Arconic said the expansion will be the first “major” investment in the site in at least 15 years. The project, to be completed in June 2023, will eliminate a “production bottleneck,” the company said.

The focus of the expansion is the plant’s hot-mill process, which consists of heating ingots, rolling them into sheet, then cutting them to the length and width (a process known as finishing) that the customer specifies.

“The existing mill was installed in two phases in 1972 and 1980,” Arconic told the state. “The machinery has been mechanically and electrically maintained, but no significant investment in speed or capacity has been made during the subsequent years.

“This project will add processing capacity and allow for faster speeds …,” it added.

Hiring for the 75 new jobs to be created by the project is underway, the company said.

The rolling mill is not the only activity at the complex.

Some of the ingots handled by the rolling mill are cast at the 105-acre complex in Manheim Township by melting aluminum and other materials to create dozens of alloys. Other ingots are made off-site by other firms and delivered to the local complex by rail and truck.

The Manheim Pike complex “produces unique products that are not available elsewhere in the U.S. and block foreign competition,” Arconic noted.

The finished metal is sold to manufacturers of medical equipment, appliances (including washers, dryers and refrigerators), housewares (including pots and pans), spouting, truck trailers and vehicle parts (including bumpers), according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

In addition to the rolling mill and cast-plate operations here, the Manheim Pike complex houses Arconic’s research and development facility.

The state’s RACP is a catch-all funding program, as it targets regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical projects that aren’t eligible for primary funding under other state programs.

To qualify for funding, a project must boost or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity, and the developer must contribute at least as much money to the project as the grant amount.