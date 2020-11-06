The two Applebee’s restaurants and one IHOP restaurant in Lancaster County will stay open while their parent company closes nearly 115 other locations due to COVID-19, employees here said Friday.

Dine Brands Global said it will shut 15 Applebee’s locations by year-end and fewer than 100 IHOP restaurants in the next six months that it deems “greatly underperforming.”

The company did not identify the affected locations; a corporate spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an inquiry from LNP | LancasterOnline.

However, employees at the Applebee’s at 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, and 2321 Lincoln Highway East, both owned by a franchisee, and at the corporate-owned IHOP at 2319 Lincoln Highway East said their locations will continue to operate as usual.

Dine Brands Global, based in Glendale, California, disclosed the impending closures as it reported a 58.1% plunge in third quarter net profits to $9.7 million (60 cents a share) from $23.1 million ($1.36 a share) in the 2019 quarter. Still, that was a major improvement from a $130.0 million net loss in the second quarter.

There are 1,614 Applebee’s and 1,683 IHOP restaurants in the United States, both franchised and corporate-owned.