Two Lancaster-based law firms, Appel & Yost and Reese, Samley, Wagenseller, Mecum & Longer, will merge effective Jan. 1, it was announced Monday.
The combined firm will focus on estate planning, estate administration, business, municipal law, employment issues, family law, civil litigation, real estate, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, criminal law and tax law.
It will operate as Appel & Yost, operating from Appel & Yost’s 33 N. Duke St. offices and retaining Appel & Yost’s satellite offices in Strasburg, Quarryville, Leola and Christiana.
Reese, Samley has five attorneys and two staff members; two other staff members are retiring at Dec. 31. Appel & Yost has seven attorneys and 11 staff members. No one is losing their job because of the merger.