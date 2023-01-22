A construction spree that observers have labeled the biggest in decades is pushing the city of Lancaster to new heights, and spreading to its suburbs.

Perhaps the single most significant contributor to the transformation is Willow Valley’s Mosaic, at 17 W. Vine St., as it will eclipse the county’s current tallest building, the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, by 34 feet.

The 20-story high-rise for residents 55 and older set to break ground in 2024 would also be the most visible sign of an ongoing apartment building boom in Lancaster County.

There are 20 county apartment projects proposed or under construction that call for at least 50 residential units. They would add a combined 3,000 new units to the county’s housing stock. Add in projects with fewer than 50 units, and the total is even higher.

“I’ve been practicing in the city for 30-plus years, and this is really the largest building boom I’ve experienced in that time,” said Steve Funk, a Lancaster-based architect who sits on the city’s historical commission. The board reviews all building projects in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, which includes downtown.

Over the past five years, low interest rates have helped encourage a significant increase in real estate investment as the area faces increased demand for housing.

A 2021 study by the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County, suggested Lancaster city needed at least 1,165 additional housing units to bring its housing vacancy rate to a healthy level — between 5% and 10%.

The study cited estimates from the U.S. census, which put the city’s vacancy rate under 2.5%. The county’s rate averaged 3.7% between 2017 and 2021, according to census data.

The county’s comprehensive plan, Places 2040, adopted in 2018, prescribed increased housing density in growth areas surrounding the city and boroughs around the county as a way to improve housing cost and access.

Post-pandemic economic conditions, including growing costs of construction and borrowing, as well as difficulty staffing, have created new obstacles for the projects.

Of the 20 recently proposed with at least 50 units, only a handful have begun construction. Some have been delayed but still plan to break ground in the next 18 months.

Willow Valley, for example, pushed back Mosaic’s original groundbreaking by one year to give prospective residents more time to reserve units. It’s expected to be completed in 2026. (Shown as No. 1 on the development map on Page A6.)

Plans approved by the city last year include a rooftop bar and terrace for residents and their guests; a first-floor restaurant open to the public; a second-story outdoor community garden and dog park; and an indoor pool.

The upfront cost to secure an apartment ranges between $642,000 and $998,600 for two-bedroom units, with monthly service fees between $4,598 and $6,308. The fees include coverage for long-term health care services such as skilled nursing and memory support, as well as taxes, utilities, maintenance and amenities.

Here are 19 other projects proposed or under construction in Lancaster County.

Lancaster city

Two projects will add 377 residential units in and around the former St. Joseph Hospital at 250 College Ave.

The developer behind 185 proposed market-rate apartments in the former hospital hopes to have its plans approved in the coming months, with a tentative groundbreaking in spring. Meanwhile, a 64-unit affordable housing development across the street has been approved but faces a court challenge from neighbors over zoning approval.

Washington Place Equities plans to convert part of the former hospital into studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, all market-rate, which it said it hopes to have available by 2025.

The $80 million project includes 2,000 square feet of retail space along College Avenue and 53 townhomes on the west side of the property. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.

HDC MidAtlantic’s five-story affordable housing development across from the former hospital at 213 College Ave. received approval from the city planning commission in September. But with neighbors appealing the project’s zoning approval in court, no groundbreaking date has been set.

The $23.5 million building will have 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments reserved for households earning up to 60% of the area median income. Rents will range from $268 to $1,003 per month, and 12 units will be reserved for people with physical disabilities.

HDC’s long-range plans for the site include 30 affordable housing units in the former hospital’s Delp Pavilion at West Chestnut Street and College Avenue. It plans to seek federal funding for that project in 2024. A third phase of the project calls for 45 units at 838 Marietta Ave.

The 913 Wheatland Ave. location originally was announced as a fourth phase of HDC’s plans. Habitat for Humanity now plans to develop the site as owner-occupied units.

Two-hundred-forty-four affordable housing units proposed as part of a mixed-use development near Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster city have been delayed due to economic factors, according to the project’s developer.

Hankin Group broke ground in August on a 30,000-square-foot medical building on North Queen Street, part of a $100 million mixed-use project known as Queen Street Flats.

The project also includes two apartment buildings, standing four- and five-stories, for tenants making less than 80% of area median income, an outdoor pool and 14,000 square feet of retail space. Rent for the one- to three-bedroom units would be $800 to $1,200 per month.

Hankin said that due to economic factors, the apartments will be part of a later phase of the project but declined to provide a timeline.

A proposed $59 million apartment complex on the site of the historic Stockyard Inn at 1147 Lititz Pike is tentatively scheduled for groundbreaking in 2024 with occupancy in 2025.

The timeline depends on the outcome of an ongoing court challenge, filed last year by the owner of a neighboring business park over zoning approval the project received from the city.

The development, known as The Yards, will include two five-story buildings with 226 apartments — 45 of which will be affordable housing — and 12,000 square feet of retail space. Plans call for the former Stockyard Inn restaurant building, once owned by President James Buchanan and with portions dating to 1750, to be relocated on the site and used as a clubhouse for residents.

The project has received a combined $3.25 million from the city and county to fund affordable housing units.

A planned six-story apartment building surrounding 43 W. King St. has grown in size but still needs approval from the city’s planning and historical commissions.

In February, the historical commission endorsed the plans put forth by developer Doug Shand, including those to demolish the building at 49 W. King St., with the condition that Shand preserve the art deco-style steel panel cladding that was put in place where a Fleet Wing gas station was on the site.

However, Shand returned to the commission in August for an informal review of an updated design that extended the proposed building to the corner of King and Prince streets — current site of 99 Cent Center — increasing the number of apartments in the building to 150.

The project will include first-floor retail space and preserve the facade of 43 W. King St., which was designed by famed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban.

Construction on a 12-story apartment building at North Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city is set to begin in February, with completion expected in May 2024.

Berger Rental Communities plans to build 142 apartments on an existing surface parking lot at 202 N. Queen St., across the street from Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station. The city’s planning commission approved the project in October.

Most of the apartments will be 700-square-foot, one-bedroom units, with some studio and two-bedroom units. Rents will range between $1,300 and $2,300. The building will include 2,800 square feet of retail space on the first floor, a fitness center for residents and 29 bicycle parking spaces.

Berger plans to lease 100 parking spaces in the transit authority’s garage at 201 N. Queen St. for resident use.

A proposed apartment building at an East Liberty Street business park is on hold because of the cost of construction and rising interest rates.

In 2021, City Council agreed to rezone Liberty Business Park, at 301-341 E. Liberty St., from central manufacturing to mixed use to allow an apartment project. Owner Larry DeMarco said the most recent design proposed for the site included a four-story building with up to 104 units.

DeMarco said this month that he will continue to seek investors for the project while the site remains in operation as a business park.

Landis Communities’ seven-story downtown Lancaster apartment building for residents 55 and older is under construction, with an expected completion date in mid-April.

Landis Place on King, 239 W. King St., will have 79 units, each with a balcony. It includes 10 one-bedroom affordable housing units with rent ranging from $614 to $1,114 per month. The other units will have one and two bedrooms, with rents ranging from $1,540 to $2,760 a month.

The $28 million building will include a restaurant and an office for United Way of Lancaster County’s volunteer income tax assistance program. Amenities include a service to connect residents with health care providers, a rooftop patio, green roof and exercise room. Landis Communities is seeking green building certification for the project.

A seven-story apartment building at Queen and Lemon streets in Lancaster city is scheduled for a spring groundbreaking and completion in 2024.

Bowery Development Co.’s plans for 347 N. Queen St., which received approval from the city planning commission late last year, call for 72 one-bedroom units, and a retail store at Queen and Lemon streets. The estimated cost of the project is more than $10 million.

Red Rose Transit Authority designed its parking garage at 201 N. Queen St. to accommodate a residential development on top. In 2022, LNP | LancasterOnline obtained documents showing that South Central Transit Authority, which oversees RRTA, had sold the building’s “air rights” to a developer.

The development firm Eberly Myers said in April it is exploring a project with 70 to 90 studio and one-bedroom apartments. HDC MidAtlantic previously had looked at developing a project on top of the Lancaster city garage but was unable to finance the project.

As of this month, Eberly Myers has not filed any plans for the project with the City of Lancaster.

Last year, Lancaster city’s historical commission reviewed plans for an eight-story apartment building at 116-122 N. Prince St.

The proposal put forth by Don Herman and Kirk Sears, executives at Mountville-based Lift Inc., included 68 apartments with one to two bedrooms and would incorporate the former Teachers’ Protective Mutual Life building at 118 N. Prince St.

The project’s architect said its large size was necessary to make the project viable, but historical commission members questioned how it would fit with surrounding three-story homes.

The project has not been scheduled for another historical commission review, and no land development plans have been filed with the city.

A proposal that would bring 63 units to two existing buildings on Prince Street in Lancaster city has a new developer and will cater to residents seeking an alcohol-free living environment.

Steve Groff, formerly an investor in 221-227 N. Prince St., took over the project from development firm Eberly Myers late last year. Groff, who operated multiple businesses in the space in the past, said he does not plan significant changes to the original proposal that called for 63 units — 34 apartments and 29 dormitory-style rooms with shared kitchen space — and an estimated budget of at least $10 million.

Roburrito’s and the I Am Limitless gym are expected to remain in the renovated buildings.

Groff presented the project to the city’s planning commission this month and hopes to get approval in time for a spring groundbreaking.

A four-story apartment building on the site of the former Rebman’s store in Lancaster city received approval from the city’s planning commission in October.

OZFund, led by investor Jeremy Feakins, plans to build 52 units, 20 less than initially proposed. The project, which has 69 parking spaces, has faced opposition from neighbors over parking.

All 52 units, which range from 700 to 1,800 square feet, will be affordable housing, with rents between $1,000 and $1,300. Plans call for a convenience/grocery store and a green roof, which will help retain stormwater runoff and provide space for residents to grow vegetables.

A six-story apartment project next to the Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station received approval from the city’s planning commission in 2021 but still needs building permits to proceed.

Plans presented by development firm Eberly Myers called for 51 one-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 and first-floor retail space. Six of the units would be affordable housing.

The building would be on a 35-foot-wide lot where Empire TV stood before a 2010 building collapse.

Manheim Township

A proposed mixed-use development that would include 554 housing units surrounding Oregon Dairy along Route 272 has been stalled by legal challenges since 2019.

The owners of The Market at Oregon Dairy are appealing the township commissioners’ 2022 decision to deny conditional use approval for the project. The township initially approved the project in 2019.

The owner of a nearby bed-and-breakfast appealed the decision, arguing that it failed to account for the impact on the historic value of her property. In 2021, a state appeals court agreed and sent it back to the township. In the meantime, voters elected a new board, which voted to deny the project.

The project also would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities and add a 120-room hotel on a neighboring property. The estimated budget is $120 million.

Work on a $40 million project to convert the former Stehli Silk Mill into 165 apartments and retail space is set to get underway in about one month.

Developer Larry Silverstein-Phillips’ company, Knight Street Capital, has received permits to begin work on the historic mill at 701 Martha Ave. The first apartments are expected to be completed in late 2024.

The project will include a gym and event space for residents, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space, at least half of which the developer hopes to turn into a brew pub.

Rents are expected to range from $1,400 for studios to $2,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Work is underway at a planned 96-unit apartment building outside Lancaster city on Manheim Pike.

Deerin Companies received approval from the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners earlier this year for a project with four three-story apartment buildings and community space with a pool. The site is within walking distance of the Lancaster Amtrak Station and Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Lancaster Malleable Casting plant operated on the site from 1910 to 2002.

East Lammpeter Township

The largest residential development proposed in East Lampeter Township history would include 600 apartments and 28 townhomes, all market-rate, at Willow and Greenfield roads. They are part of the larger $150 million Greenfield North project, which includes two, 200,000-plus-square-foot warehouses scheduled for construction this year.

High Companies plans to begin site work this spring. A spokesperson said the timeline for building construction, and the price of rent for the apartments, will depend on market conditions.

The new owner of the Shops at Rockvale plans to spend $100 million to construct 416 apartments on land occupied by outlet stores.

Developer Fernmoor Homes still needs master plan approval from East Lampeter Township but said it hopes to break ground in the first quarter of 2024. Construction is projected to take three to four years.

Fernmoor’s plans for the outlets, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, includes 13 buildings with 32 units each, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Plans also include an outdoor pool, dog park and a 7,000- to 8,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Fernmoor expects to continue leasing a portion of the property to commercial tenants, and there is talk of renovating that space.

Millersville

Landis Communities, HDC MidAtlantic and Immerse International have proposed 52 rental apartments for residents 55 and older.

The project would be at 321 Manor Ave., at Immerse, a nonprofit providing English language learning for international students. The apartments would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, with 11 affordable housing units.

The project is in early stages of design, according to Landis. Lancaster County has contributed $1 million toward affordable housing.