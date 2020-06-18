The number of Lancaster County residents who became unemployed rose 10.4% last week, new data show, indicating that COVID-19 continues to harm more and more local workers.

Some 1,149 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board announced Thursday.

Though that’s an uptick from the previous week, and about six times greater than the typical weekly volume before COVID-19 struck, it’s a small fraction of the pandemic’s peak of 15,716, set in early April.

That crest pushed the county’s unemployment rate for April to 15.3%, the worst since the Great Depression.

Including this last week’s wave of newly jobless countians, more than 57,000 have lost their jobs and sought unemployment benefits since the beginning of March, when the pandemic was on the verge of arriving here.

The weekly volume began to surge in mid-March when Gov. Tom Wolf closed businesses that aren’t life sustaining to contain the novel coronavirus, and demand for goods and services plunged as residents obeyed Wolf’s order to stay home.

The hardest hit sectors include hotels and restaurants, manufacturing, retail and construction, according to the board and the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Since that early April peak, the number of initial claims has dropped overall but taken an up-and-down path along the way. Six weeks have brought declines but four weeks have seen increases.

At the same time, the number of county residents who continue to draw unemployment is slowly shrinking.

That’s happening as Wolf loosens restrictions on some specific sectors (such as construction and real estate) and on the county overall, upgrading its status from red (i.e., shutdown except for life-sustaining businesses) to yellow (i.e., somewhat reopened).

Across the state and nation, the number of initial claims filed last week continued the downward trend of the past two months.

In Pennsylvania, the number of initial claims filed last week dipped 5.1% to 43,900, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported Thursday. For comparison, the number of initial claims filed in a week hit its highest mark in late March at 406,000.

Nationwide, the drop was minuscule, falling only 58,000 to 1.5 million, said the U.S. Department of Labor, despite numerous states taking steps to reopen their economies.