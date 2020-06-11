The number of Lancaster County residents who became unemployed fell sharply again last week, tumbling 14.4%, new data show.

Some 1,041 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board announced Thursday.

That’s the fewest since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in mid-March, though still roughly five times more than pre-pandemic levels.

Including this latest wave of residents, more than 56,000 Lancaster County residents have sought unemployment benefits since Gov. Tom Wolf closed businesses that aren’t life sustaining to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and demand for goods and services plunged as residents obeyed Wolf’s order to stay home.

They joined roughly 10,600 county residents who already were jobless.

The Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, called the shrinking number of initial claims a positive indicator.

The trend, it said, “placed many sectors within hailing distance of normalizing levels reflective of a slowing economy rather than one in crisis.”

While the direction remained downward locally, initial claims statewide were up 1.5% (though still well below their April peak); initial claims nationwide, though, fell 18.7% to 1.54 million.

Lower numbers of initial claims in Lancaster County weren’t the only encouraging trend locally.

The center noted there’s also a gradual decline in the number of people staying on unemployment, as shown by a dip in continued claims.

This is happening because Wolf has begun to loosen restrictions here, upgrading the county’s status from red (only life-sustaining businesses can operate) to yellow (others can operate with some restrictions) on June 5.

Over the past month, he’s also broadened the kind of work that can be performed in certain industries, such as construction and real estate.

The decline in continued claims shows “businesses are slowly bringing workers back,” the center says.

Still, there’s a long way to go.

In its 6-page report, the center identified the industries in Lancaster County that were hardest hit from mid-March through mid-April, when the bulk of the initial claims -- some 40,000 -- were filed.

That burst caused the April unemployment rate to soar to 15.3%, the worst here since the Great Depression some 90 years ago.

In order of jobs lost, the hardest-hit industries were:

--Lodging and restaurants, 7,100 jobs lost, or 36% of its workforce.

--Manufacturing 7,080 jobs lost, or 19% of its workforce.

--Retail, 6,800 jobs lost, or 23% of its workforce.

--Construction, 6,680 jobs lost, or 37% of its workforce.

--Professional and business services, 5,590 jobs lost, or 21.1% of its workforce.

--Health care and social assistance, 4,270 jobs lost, or 10.5% of its workforce.

--Wholesale trade, 1,890 jobs lost, or 12% of its workforce.

--Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,570 jobs lost, 44% of its workforce.