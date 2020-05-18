Citing the financial impact of business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anita’s on Walnut Café & Bakery has announced it is now permanently closed.

The 30-seat Lancaster city café at 324 E. Walnut featured soups, salads and sandwiches as well as biscotti made at owner Anita Skrocki’s wholesale bakery in Reading. Skrocki, who owns the businesses with her husband Robert, said that while the café in Lancaster won’t reopen, she is continuing the Reading bakery where she has been busy filling online order.

“Please understand we tried, but like many others, we took a hard financial hit from the Covid pandemic and with no ending in sight for when our world will return to some sort of normality, we cannot continue to acquire any more debt without steady income,” said a Facebook post announcing the decision.

While Skrocki said she is disappointed about the outcome, she has been grateful to hear customers comment about how much the café she opened in September 2018 meant to so many people.