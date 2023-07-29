The search for workers is constant and wide-ranging at 108-acre Rock Lititz, home to about 35 entertainment-related companies, two restaurants, two bars, a hotel and nearly 1,500 employees in the live event industry.

In bold moves to meet demand, Rock Lititz and partners have developed a bachelor's degree program that starts this fall, expanded its career days and recently collaborated with nine of its tenants to host a worker recruiting event. The push for training expressly for the live event industry builds on the internal staff development that happens at Rock Lititz companies as well as formal training, like the rope access and rigging certifications offered at Columbus McKinnon’s Training Center.

Those who complete training or who already have related skills will find a growing number of jobs waiting among Rock Lititz companies.

As of Wednesday, for example, live events producer and product manufacturer Tait had 21 openings just in Lititz from mechanics to engineers to prop artisans. Audio industry stalwart Clair Global has openings in Lititz ranging from backline technician to treasury analyst. The international companies have more openings elsewhere. In addition to those who are employed on the Rock Lititz campus, another 2,000 workers annually come there to support rehearsals.

The jobs – like rigging – may be found in all sectors but the live events industry says it is looking for something more than skills in its hires who create for and support some of the biggest entertainers and entertainment venues in the world.

For example, Atomic, an event design company that also makes tiny homes, says it is looking for “voyagers,” people with diverse experience and backgrounds who work with “intensity and integrity.”

As the Warwick Township campus is poised for more growth, in part to meet the need to train and develop more workers, Rock Lititz is building a school.

In August, the first class of the Academy of Live Technology will start its studies at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. They will be at Rock Lititz in the fall of 2024 when construction is expected to be completed on the $10 million Pod 1A, the 33,600-square-foot education facility.

The Academy of Live Technology is a joint venture between Rock Lititz in northern Lancaster County, the Lancaster city-based PCA&D and the United Kingdom-based Academy of Live Technology at Production Park. The four-year program leads to a bachelor’s in fine art degree in live experience design and production.

New school is one part of bigger effort

“The live event industry is experiencing robust growth, and skilled makers are needed,” said Andrea Shirk, Rock Lititz CEO, in announcing a huge hiring event last year.

Last year, nine companies in the Rock Lititz community joined together for the first time to recruit welders, machinists, carpenters, electricians, CNC (computer numerical control) operators and others for the live events industry.

Rock Lititz has seen interest in its career days grow, too. In November, a record number of college students and recent graduates – 430 students from 63 colleges – came to Rock Lititz Career Exploration Conference as the annual event returned to the campus after being canceled in 2020 and being virtual in 2021.

Since its opening in 2014, Rock Lititz has grown to be an economic driver in Lancaster County, a rehearsal mecca for the biggest names in music as the first business campus for the live event industry in the world.

In addition to bringing the cache that comes with spotting the likes of Justin Bieber in a local diner, the huge, expensive stage shows, staffed by union-wage stage crews, sends ripples through the small business economy surrounding the Rock Lititz campus.