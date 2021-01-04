Amtrak has modified its Keystone Service, which runs through Lancaster County and connects Harrisburg, Philadelphia and New York.

Amtrak, along with PennDOT, announced the suspension of service starting Monday from trains 607, 643, 609, 649, 655, 619, 642, 644, 648, 656, 618, 658 and 622 on weekdays in a press release sent out Monday. Trains 671, 662 and 612 will also be suspended on weekends.

The changes include seven weekday roundtrips and six roundtrips on weekends. Three round trips will operate through New York each day, which is an increase from two round trips.