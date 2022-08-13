A group organized by members of the Old Order Amish Church has bought the former Good N Plenty restaurant property near Smoketown for a new health care facility that would cater to Amish church members.

Well Spring Care Inc. paid $2.9 million last week for the 8.5-acre property along Route 896 just north of Route 30 where Good N Plenty closed in December after serving traditional Pennsylvania Dutch food to visitors for more than a half-century.

A first of its kind for Lancaster County, Well Spring Care will offer birth care, chronic care and urgent care with the intention of being open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, according to a message on a Well Spring Care phone information line announcing the purchase.

“This clinic will be for the Plain community, supported by the community but run by professional doctors and nurses,” said the phone message.

A representative for Well Spring Care did not return a message seeking more information about the planned clinic, but a flyer distributed by Well Spring Care describes the history of the idea and vision of creating “a clinic for the church, by the church.”

Prompted by a suggestion from “a conservative Christian doctor,” an initial meeting to discuss a possible health clinic was held in July 2020, with several more meetings held that year until a three-person committee was established in January 2021 to pursue the endeavor.

In June 2021 senior Amish bishops from Lancaster, Lebanon and Chester counties attended a meeting where “the vision was explained to them, and they agreed the need is here and wished the Lord’s blessing.” Several Amish bishops agreed to serve on a five-member advisory board that has been meeting regularly for the last year.

The vision for the health clinic calls for a “community effort to provide a pleasant, comfortable, loving Christian atmosphere to care for the sick and suffering, using an efficient, affordable and common sense approach.”

Practitioners at the clinic “will be trained in functional medicine, a balance between natural and medical.”

A new Amish institution

While members of the Amish church are closely involved with some local medical practices, a 24-hour health clinic financed and managed by members of the church would be new for Lancaster County, said Steve Nolt, director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

“There has been involvement, locally, on the part of some Old Order folks in directing, at least in part, healthcare services,” said Nolt. “But the new endeavor is of a very different scale.”

Existing examples of Amish involvement in health care include The Clinic for Special Children south of Strasburg which has Old Order Amish church members on its board of directors and a long history of involved Amish church members in shaping its programs, which focus on people with distinct medical conditions.

Additionally, the Parochial Medical Care Clinic east of Leola is open to anyone but focuses on serving the Plain Community. Its manager is a member of a horse-and-buggy Old Order Mennonite Church.

Nolt says Well Spring Care is an example of the Amish church creating an organizational bureaucracy and assuming liability in order to meet a community need. He notes that it comes at the same time as an Old Order Amish fundraising effort to build a new facility north of White Horse with office space for Old Order Amish Hospital Aid, a cost-sharing arrangement used by Amish church members to pay many medical bills.

With only a few exceptions, Old Order Amish and Old Order Mennonite church members don’t have commercial medical insurance or participate in public-sector insurances such as Medicare, Nolt said. Instead, church members cover their own medical costs or get help from other church members to cover costs.

Old Order Amish Hospital Aid is a somewhat formalized cost-sharing arrangement in which church members make monthly payments in exchange for help with medical bills. While it is structured like a group insurance plan, Nolt says it is not contractual or bureaucratic like actual insurance.

Nevertheless, Nolt says the development of office space for its medical mutual aid arrangement at the same time that an effort is being launched to create a health clinic shows a new willingness for Amish church members to set up and run their own community institutions

“In one sense, this is very much a departure, but also not entirely surprising, in that the Amish community here is growing so large - now 43,000-plus people - that some greater degree of churchly bureaucracy is almost inevitable,” Nolt said.

He adds: “And with the rise since the 1980s of Amish entrepreneurs and those involved in business, there is a greater sophistication and desire to act in something more like professional ways.”

Good N Plenty era ends

The sale of the Good N Plenty property for a new health clinic means the landmark restaurant is closed for good, which means that the family-style, pass-the-plate meals familiar to generations of Lancaster County tourists will no longer be available here.

Christ Lapp, who helped launch Plain & Fancy Farm in 1959, opened his own pass-the-plate style restaurant, Good N Plenty, in 1969 with his wife Dolly. They were joined by Edwin and Erma Hershey, who would later leave to open Hershey Farm Restaurant.

Good N Plenty was expanded in 1971 with its 450-seat dining room, giving it space for 600 customers as well as a gift shop and bakery. That size served it well as Good N Plenty became a frequent stop for busloads of tourists visiting the area.

In 1995, Christ and Dolly Lapp’s children, Glen Lapp and Judy Eisenberger, became owners of Good ‘N Plenty. They continued to operate the business the way their parents had, catering to bus groups, remaining closed Sundays, keeping family-style meals and not selling alcohol.

Glen Lapp said restrictions on restaurants during the pandemic especially hurt business at Good N Plenty since it featured a large, open dining room designed where strangers were meant to sit together and share dishes. Even though business had been bouncing back, the restaurant struggled to get enough employees, Lapp said.

“COVID hit our industry exceptionally hard and our style of serving made it very difficult for us,” Lapp said. “On top of that the lack of willing employees made it very difficult to staff and run our restaurant to the standard we and our customers had become accustomed to.”

Lapp said the lack of family members willing to take over a restaurant that seemed in need of an overhaul also helped prompt the decision to close the restaurant shortly after Christmas, and then beginning looking for someone to buy the property.

The marketing and sale of the property was managed by Summit Advisory, a Lancaster-based investment bank. Doug Young, vice president of Summit Advisory, said his firm received offers from national developers, regional businesses, hospitality companies and a few private investors.

“Ultimately, the Lapps saw the partnership of Well Spring as the best end use for the property and business assets,” Young said.

While the property won’t continue as a restaurant, Lapp said he is pleased with the results of the sale.

“All of us worked very well together to make for a smooth transition. We couldn’t be happier with the new direction of the property,” he said.

The 8.5-acre property is in East Lampeter Township’s “village general” zoning district which permits a “medical, dental, vision care and/or counseling clinic” by right.

In addition to selling the property to Well Spring Care, Good N Plenty also offered a $500,000 loan to the group, a mortgage document recorded by the Lancaster County Recorder of deeds shows. Through a spokesman, Glen Lapp declined to comment on the loan.

Well Spring Care also got a $1 million mortgage as well as a $100,000 line of credit from Bank of Bird-in-Hand, a community-focused bank, whose founders and customers include many Amish and Mennonite businessmen.

Fundraising for Well Spring Care continues. The flyer describing Well Spring Care lists two places donation checks can be mailed to support the clinic while the message on the phone information line ends with a fundraising appeal.

“If you would like to donate or invest in this venture, please leave your name and phone number and we will call you back. Thanks for your interest and may God bless you,” the message says.