Amazon announced Tuesday it will expand its delivery operation here by opening a second delivery station in a sprawling, vacant distribution center along Route 283 near Mount Joy.

The world’s largest online retailer said it will hire more than 100 people for full-time and part-time jobs in the 1156 Four Star Drive building. All of them will be paid at least $15 an hour and be eligible for benefits immediately.

In addition, “hundreds” more will be hired by outside contractors to drive delivery vans to take packages from the Mount Joy facility to homes and businesses. Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson declined to say which areas will be served by the new station.

Amazon expects to open the Rapho Township facility this fall; hiring for the site will start a month or two before the opening, the spokesman said.

Supplementing E-town site

The new site will supplement Amazon’s two-year-old delivery station near Elizabethtown some 13 miles away, not replace it, Woodson said. Whether it will operate around-the-clock remains to be seen, he said. Woodson would not disclose how much Amazon will spend to equip the Mount Joy structure for its needs.

The 414,000-square-foot building, roughly the size of two Walmart supercenters, has stood empty for five years. Amazon will lease the entire structure from local developer and investor Robert Redcay. He would not comment on the project.

The new Amazon facility will be a so-called “last mile” delivery station. That means the facility will get tractor-trailer loads of shipping envelopes and boxes that were filled with merchandise at Amazon fulfillment centers, then sort and transfer the packages into vans that will carry them that “last mile” to their destination.

“Companies need to have proximate access to their customer bases for these last-mile connections and the increasing consumer demand for one-day or less delivery,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that works to strengthen the county’s economic well-being.

“This location is ideal given its connections to our local transportation infrastructure and its central location to our most dense municipalities,” she added.

While at first glance the size of the workforce pales in comparison to the size of the facility, much of the space inside the building will be occupied by parked delivery vans, awaiting their contents.

The expansion of Amazon’s delivery network here comes during a time of soaring demand for e-commerce deliveries from Amazon and other e-commerce firms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge that has put great strain on e-commerce providers. Amazon has responded aggressively by increasing the capacity of its fulfillment and delivery system nationwide.

Use is a surprise

Amazon’s pending occupancy of the Mount Joy building is no surprise, but the way the company will use the building is.

Redcay last year applied for a $1.02 million state grant to help fund a $2.04 million upgrade of the structure for an unnamed tenant, describing the tenant in a way that fit Amazon perfectly, LNP | LancasterOnline reported in September.

The application said Redcay’s building was a finalist for a facility for “an internationally recognized e-commerce company” that had a location “in a neighboring municipality," a phrase that matched the Amazon delivery station in the Conewago Industrial Park in the Elizabethtown area.

However, Redcay’s descriptions of the work and workforce that could come to his building, if it were to be selected, do not align with Amazon’s announcement Tuesday. It’s not known why those are not in sync.

In his grant application, Redcay said the unidentified tenant would transfer its roughly 100 workers in the “neighboring municipality” to the Mount Joy building -- plus hire 300 more.

And he said the facility would be a fulfillment center -- a place where a consumer’s order is filled by employees pulling merchandise off shelves and packing the items for shipment – not a “last mile” delivery station.

Amazon at that time declined to comment on whether it was eyeing the location, saying the company “has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation.”

Tuesday's announcement here came the same day that Amazon disclosed plans to add four delivery stations to Philadelphia and its suburbs later this year, following the opening of three there already in 2021.

Amazon’s decision to open another sizable e-commerce facility here underscores how important that sector has become to the county economy in the past eight years, dating back to when Urban Outfitters began to consider Gap for such a facility.

E-commerce fulfillment centers are popping up here for the same reasons that the county has long been a hub for distribution centers, which ship goods to stores, rather than homes: the county is near major metropolitan areas and has major roads connecting to them.

Today Lancaster County has two massive e-commerce fulfillment centers, Urban in Gap as well as Nordstrom in Elizabethtown, plus several smaller ones, such as those operated by Jay Group in Lancaster and Grove Collaborative in Elizabethtown.

Company under scrutiny

Amazon’s new investment here comes as its employee-relations practices are attracting national scrutiny.

Its Alabama warehouse has been embroiled in a bitter, high-profile union-organizing campaign. Though the National Labor Relations Board announced Friday that the warehouse’s 6,000 employees overwhelmingly voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, the union has said it will contest the outcome. No Amazon location is unionized.

Also last week, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon illegally retaliated against two employees at its Seattle headquarters by firing them for criticizing the company’s practices on climate change and its working conditions at its warehouses.

Redcay, the local building’s owner, has brought two other major tenants to his building in the past 17 years, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

Childcraft Education, a maker of wooden school furniture, was its original tenant, opening there in 2004. It shipped its own products as well as educational supplies for its owner, School Specialty. The operation closed in 2013, idling 148 workers.

Next came Forever 21, a clothing retailer for teen girls and young-adult women, which opened there in 2014. But Forever 21 shut the site’s e-commerce fulfillment operation in 2015, idling 200 workers, and its distribution center function in 2016, laying off its last 61 employees.