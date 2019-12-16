Amazon’s new hub near E-town means faster service, new jobs and extra traffic

Amazon customer Susan Weaver had noticed the sudden appearance of plain white delivery vans in her Campbelltown neighborhood this fall.

Weaver, who subscribes to the online mega-retailer’s premium service, Amazon Prime, also had noticed that her latest order from Amazon in late October arrived at her Lebanon County home in one day, not two.

But as Weaver sat in Elizabethtown’s Folklore cafe earlier this month and described her experiences, she didn’t realize that the cause of those events was only three miles away in the Conewago Industrial Park.

Amazon recently opened a delivery hub in the West Donegal Township park, where an estimated 250 drivers are picking up packages and taking them to homes and businesses in southcentral Pennsylvania this holiday season.

With the 10 Industrial Road depot dispatching scores of unmarked white vans across southcentral Pennsylvania, the new facility is achieving Amazon’s desired effect, if Weaver’s reaction is any gauge.

“I’m super pleased,” she said, noting the speed with which a portable radio, facial products, rubber gloves and other products arrived at her front door.

“They’re amazingly fast. I don’t know how they do it. And it’s so convenient,” said Weaver, 70, a retired state employee.

Speedier deliveries are just one of the ways that Amazon’s new depot here is affecting Lancaster and surrounding counties.

Though the impacts are hard to measure, the Amazon hub is bringing more jobs to the region, more tax revenue for the township and more sales for some area businesses.

It’s also resulting in dozens of those unmarked white vans traveling through the borough, but they’re causing no significant traffic snags, according to the borough’s police chief.

Amazon did not respond to a half-dozen LNP requests for specifics about the local operation. Its one-and-only public comment about the hub came in July when it confirmed an LNP story that the company was coming here.

The local project is part of an $800 million nationwide effort to make free one-day shipping the norm for Prime subscribers, instead of the current two-day free shipping policy.

The Elizabethtown hub also is part of Amazon’s plan to develop its own top-speed delivery operation to serve all of its customers, not just its Prime subscribers, and phase out its use of other package-delivery companies.

How it works

The new hub here represents just the last leg of a relay race.

The sequence of sprints and hand-offs begins when a customer submits an order online.

First, the order goes to a fulfillment center, such as the Amazon center in Carlisle, where the desired merchandise gets plucked off shelves and tucked into sturdy boxes and padded envelopes.

In the second leg, the packages with southcentral Pennsylvania zip codes get loaded into tractor-trailers and brought to Industrial Road.

At the hub, the packages are sorted by delivery route — the third leg.

Finally, the delivery vans anchor the relay, taking the packages from the hub to the home or business of the person who ordered them. Amazon refers to this leg as the “last mile.”

Wide-ranging impacts

Amazon’s silence aside, it’s still clear that some of the local hub’s impacts will be permanent, others temporary and still others seasonal.

The most obvious permanent beneficiaries are Amazon customers who, like Weaver, are happy to receive their merchandise faster.

And which places are being served by the local depot?

Amazon’s July press release only described the facility’s reach as “the metro area.”

However, an Amazon driver fleshed out that description, saying the depot’s service territory includes the Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and Lebanon areas.

A second group of obvious beneficiaries are the people who’ve found jobs at the depot or delivering packages from it.

Again, Amazon was vague in its July press release, putting the number of jobs to be created at “hundreds.”

Another Amazon driver said the company has 100 to 150 employees inside the hub, sorting packages, dispatching drivers and performing other tasks.

The drivers requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Amazon’s operations.

West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder put the number of employees inside the hub at about 100.

Those thousands of packages are delivered by about 250 drivers who work for firms hired by Amazon, said the second driver.

Most drive plain white Ford vans rented from Budget and Enterprise, he said, though some drive their own cars and others use Amazon-owned gray vans.

The ranks of employees and contract drivers are swollen by the Christmas holiday season, the peak time of year for Amazon and other retailers.

However large its workforce inside the hub is, Amazon apparently wants to expand that number. It held a “hiring event” at Elizabethtown College earlier this month.

An Amazon representative at the event said the hub wants to hire part-time temporary employees for $15 per hour, plus a differential of 15 cents to $4 an hour for people working later shifts and performing harder tasks.

Drivers get $16.25 an hour, according to an Amazon recruiting flyer.

Temporary parking lots

Amazon is temporarily leasing two large parking lots in the area while its Conewago landlord builds three lots for delivery vans and employee vehicles.

The biggest leased lot is at the former Darrenkamp’s supermarket at 191 Ridgeview Road South, east of the borough.

Property owner Dave Sweigart, who began leasing the lot to Amazon in August, about six weeks before the hub became operational, estimated that Amazon parks 80 to 100 vans there.

Drivers arrive at the lot after 6 a.m., park their personal vehicles around the perimeter, then hop in a van and drive it the 5.5 miles through the borough to the depot.

There they pick up the packages for their route, deliver them and return the van to the lot.

Borough residents at Folklore reported seeing clusters of vans traveling down East High Street, then up North Market Street toward the industrial park in the morning, but none causing any problems.

“I’ve seen nothing to complain about,” said resident Bret Staudt Willet, an online doctoral student at Michigan State University.

Willet said he sees the Amazon vans regularly when walking his daughter to and from East High Street Elementary School and while walking in the borough.

“They’re noticeable, but I don’t know that they’re slowing anything down,” he said.

The borough’s chief of police, Ed Cunningham, said he’s told his officers to look out for possible problems from the vans, like speeding or congestion, but the officers haven’t spotted any.

“They come through (the borough), they do their thing, then they come back and park” for the next day’s shift, he said.

If anything, the vans have brought a benefit — the drivers are stopping at local Turkey Hill convenience stores to get gas and refreshments, said Cunningham.

A Turkey Hill spokesman was not able to provide information on Amazon’s effect on its Elizabethtown area stores by presstime.

Borough resident Adam Swarr said he’s fine with sometimes having extra traffic on borough streets and extra customers ahead of him at convenience stores, given the benefits Amazon brings.

“I keep reminding myself that every one of those (delivery vans) represents a new job that’s come to the community,” said Swarr, a financial adviser.

“If we want the jobs, there’s going to some impacts, positive and negative. Any new job that’s going to come to the community is going to have some impacts,” he said.

Staudt Willet has spotted another economic benefit to the borough’s businesses — he sees groups of drivers at local eateries buying lunch.

The second temporary parking lot isn’t packing the same impact for the borough.

According to Sweigart, Amazon also is leasing a smaller parking lot at the former Saturday’s Market, 3751 E. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown. He estimated 40 to 50 Amazon vans park at the Dauphin County location.

This site is northwest of Elizabethtown Borough, while the Conewago park is west of the borough, so delivery vans from the former Saturday’s Market lot do not go through the borough on their two-mile drive to the hub.

Permanent parking to come

Whatever concerns residents might have with Amazon vans traveling from the satellite lots to the Conewago building, the trips are temporary, emphasized Yoder, the West Donegal Township manager.

Amazon’s landlord at Industrial Road and Zeager Street, the Boston-based High Street Realty Co., is spending $2.675 million to add parking on the hub property and at properties across the street, township permits show.

High Street is creating 113 spaces on the hub property, 194 spaces across the street to the west at 35 Industrial Road and 262 spaces across the street to the south at Zeager and Bossler roads.

Completion dates for these lots are not known, but Sweigart said Amazon is leasing his lot at the former Darrenkamp’s through March 2020.

The expense of adding parking goes on top of other substantial investments for Amazon.

High Street Realty already spent $4.6 million to buy the 81,000-square-foot hub building, $5.6 million to modify it for Amazon and $100,000 to buy the undeveloped Zeager Road site, public records show.

Tax impacts of project

While many municipalities and states put together financial incentives to woo major employers, West Donegal Township and Pennsylvania didn’t do that to land Amazon or High Street.

The Amazon project is not on any of the parcels at Conewago that are included in a LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance) district, said Yoder.

The program provides a parcel’s owner with 10 years of property tax relief on improvements; an owner can pass along some of the savings to a tenant.

Nor did Amazon or High Street get a hand from the state, said Lyle Hosler, vice president of EDC Finance, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that helps businesses here get state and federal support for new or expanding facilities.

In fact, the Amazon project will increase the township’s tax revenue. Its employees will pay the township’s local services tax of $52 per year, according to Yoder.

The Amazon project also could lead to higher assessments of those Conewago properties, triggering more property tax revenue for the township, county and Elizabethtown Area School District.

Jeff Klugh, the Lancaster County’s director of assessment, expects his office to visit the Amazon delivery hub and its parking lots across the street in early 2020 and assess the value of the improvements.

Still, Yoder was reluctant to offer an opinion on the Amazon facility.

“Truthfully,” he said, “I think it’s too early for us to assess the long-term impact.”

Three Elizabethtown Borough leaders did not respond to multiple messages from LNP seeking comment on the Amazon facility’s impact.

They are Borough Manager Roni Ryan, Mayor Chuck Mummert and Borough Council President Marc Hershey

However, at the end of a council work session on Dec. 5, Mummert and Hershey announced that LNP had contacted them for their views on the impact of Amazon on the borough.

“LNP is trying to reach out and trying to twist that,” Mummert said, the Elizabethtown Advocate newspaper reported. Mummert did not explain how he reached that conclusion.

Then Hershey brought up that he had been asked about how the borough is reacting to having Amazon in the community.

“I have no comment,” Hershey said at the meeting.