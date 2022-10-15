Tiffany Bender

Regional accounting and advisory firm Trout CPA is pleased to announce that Amanda Lehman, CPA, and Tiffany Bender, CPA, CCIFP, will be promoted to the role of partner with the firm effective December 1, 2022.

“Amanda and Tiffany’s promotion to partner is attributed to their leadership within the firm and community,” said Todd Harrington, Managing Partner. “They embody the firm’s core values and strive to provide strategic, proactive advice to our clients while helping to develop the next generation of trusted advisors at Trout,” added Harrington.

For over a decade, Amanda has helped lead our firm’s estate & trust engagements with her extensive knowledge and experience in fiduciary income tax, planned charitable giving, estate planning, and individual income taxation. She graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and worked for over ten years in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives as a Policy Analyst before furthering her education in the accounting field and obtaining her CPA designation.

Tiffany started her career at Trout CPA nine years ago after she graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. Over her career at Trout CPA, Tiffany has refined her leadership skills. She specializes in serving the Construction industry and has earned the credential of Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP).

Trout CPA is a leading accounting and advisory firm that provides personalized accounting, tax, and advisory services. The firm includes over 120 employees with experts in various services and industries.

For more information about Trout CPA, please call 717-569-2900 or visit www.troutcpa.com.

